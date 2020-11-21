Rose Bridgeman Morrison passed away on November 20th after an illness. Her survivors include three daughters: Anne Morrison, from Washington DC. Phyllis Smith of Delta Alabama and Sherri Moody from Dalton Georgia., Rose was married to Herman Morrison and was known as Nanna to her 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. While representing Estes Lauder for 30 years she won many awards for her service to her clients who then became her friends. She was an avid and accomplished gardener who became known for her spectacular gardens and holiday decorating. She was an accomplished quilter and crafter. Pallbearers will be Donald Hayes, Josh Smith, Jeff Thompson, Gary Laster, Rex Riddle, Dr Jimmy Yates, and Michael Morrison. Services will be held at Dryden Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Visitation will be at 1:00 and the funeral will be at 2:00. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com