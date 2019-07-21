Anniston - Funeral service for Rose Jones 77, will be Wednesday, July 24, at 1 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. James D. Montgomery, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Ms. Jones passed away on June 28, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Ms. Jones retired from Ft. McClellan. Survivors include James D. Montgomery, Sr., Johhny T. Montgomery (Tawana), Rosa N. Montgomery, and Carolyn Montgomery-Mims (Lynn), other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her companion: Gary Deran Montgomery.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 21, 2019