Funeral Services for Mrs. Roselyn Johns Bobo, 82, of Oxford, AL. will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Cobbs officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:30 PM until the service begins at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Bobo passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Bobo is preceded in death by her parents, I.B. and Ruby Lee Johns, and her brother-in-law, Stafford Bice. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Henry Lee Bobo and Bo; her son, Eric Lee Bobo (Tracy); Grandchildren, Matthew Bobo, Hannah Bobo; Sisters Sandra Bice, Frankie Mae Hand (Ron); Sister-in-laws Ester Bobo Austin, Margery Bobo Prater and several nieces and nephews. She retired from Wal-Mart in Oxford. She is a Member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and her friends. Pallbearers will be Jake Hubbard, Jimmy Coley, Eldo McComb, Lee Bice, Larry Troup and Charles Roberts. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church 142 Bethlehem Church Rd, Oxford, AL. 36203. Burial will be at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend special thanks to Roselyn's Sitters, Brenda, Ailene and Danya. Encompass Health and Charlie Bearden, Hospice Patient Resources and Pam Chandler. After the Graveside service at Forestlawn, family and friends will gather at Western Sizzlin in Oxford. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" 256-831-4611