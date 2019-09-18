Mr. Roy "Dink" Bradley of Attalla peacefully passed from this life on the evening of September 15, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday September 18th at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 12 Noon to 2 P.M. at Morgan Funeral Chapel prior to departing for the committal service at the cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing. Roy "Dink" and Shelby "Jean" were married July 18th, 1959, while he worked at the Attalla Pipe Foundry. In 1964, they moved to Huntsville, where they resided for two years, before returning to Attalla, where he built houses in Etowah County for the next forty-five years. Dink was a hardworking man - and the most humble, honest and encouraging husband, dad, and grandfather that anyone could ever have. He brought us a lifetime of happy memories, from family vacations to backyard fun, and taught us how to put family first. Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by; His parents, Archie and Eva Bradley; Sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Williams, June (Molly) Hathcock, and Gertie (Charles- still living) Page; Brothers, Bud (Joyce) Bradley and Mack (Bonnie) Bradley. He leaves behind;Wife, Shelby Bradley. Daughter, Kelly Lenard (the late Jeff Lenard). Son, Todd Bradley (Tara Bradley). Grandchildren; Patton Lenard, Kelsey Lenard, Faith Lenard, Hayden Bradley and Heston Bradley. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the following; Nurses, doctors and staff of Gadsden Regional MICU, Dr. Deborah Reiland & Dr. Andrew Reiland and staff, and to the many wonderful family members on Jean's side for the many meals they've provided throughout the last three years.