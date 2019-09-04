Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy C. Edwards. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Piedmont First United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Piedmont First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roy C. Edwards, 91, passed away Sunday, September 1, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Blair Edwards of Piedmont; 3 children, Patty Lewis (Mike) of Harbor Island, SC; Carolyn Edwards of Suwanee, GA; Anne Miller (Kevin) of Trussville, AL; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Clody (Andrew); Jordan Miller; Drew Swick (Adriana); Brett Miller and Sam Miller; his brother, Jack Edwards of Charlotte, NC; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Edwards of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Roy retired from Tennessee Valley Authority in 1983 and returned to Piedmont where he was a member of Piedmont First United Methodist Church, Piedmont Lions Club and volunteered at the Chief Ladiga Welcome Center. Roy was a graduate of Piedmont High School (1945), served in the Navy and graduated from Auburn University in 1950. Roy was known for his faith, his love for his family and his kind and gentle spirit. He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. Roy was an avid Auburn fan and loved cheering on the Tigers, no matter what sport. Visitation will be held at Piedmont First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00 am, followed by the service at 11:00 am. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, David Jethro Edwards and Pearl Hause Edwards; and brother, David Jethro Edwards, Jr. "Pep". In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Piedmont First United Methodist Church or SouthernCare New Beacon (hospice). Special thanks go out to the staff of SouthernCare New Beacon, especially Bayley Wilson and Patsy Tippett, and the staff of the Piedmont Health Care Center. Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 4, 2019

