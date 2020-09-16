1/1
Roy Hill Williams, Jr.
Funeral service for Roy Hill Williams, Jr., 72, will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Borden Springs Church of Christ with Mr. Eric Bonner, Mr. Dean Beard, and Mr. Aubrey Prestridge officiating. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Mr. Williams passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Redmond RMC. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Eddye Williams; two sons, Robby Williams (Tammy) and Paul Williams (Leslie) all of Borden Springs; six grandchildren, Logan Williams, Hayley Prince (Andrew), Taylor Williams, Katie Williams, Mason Williams, and Brady Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Logan Williams, Mason Williams, Brady Williams, Andrew Prince, Draevan Bowman, and Austin Ray. Mr. Williams was a lifelong resident of Borden Springs. He was a member of Borden Springs Church of Christ and Borden Springs Fire Department, where he had served on the Board of Directors. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of the Alabama and Georgia Cattlemen's Association. Mr. Williams was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth Williams; two sisters, Martha Ruth Boshell and Sue Coheley. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Childhaven Children's Home, 1816 Childhaven Rd NE, Cullman, AL 35055 or to Church of Christ Disaster Relief Program, % Borden Springs Church of Chirst, 39072 County Road 49 Piedmont, AL 36272. As mandated by the State of Alabama health officials, COVID 19 precautions will be enforced. Masks are required and social distancing of six feet will apply. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
