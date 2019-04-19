The Anniston Star

Memorial service for Roy Lee Hudgins, 68, of Oxford, will be 2PM Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with James P. Boullemet II officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Hudgins passed away Wednesday in Oxford. Survivors include his sons Robert "Robbie" Lee Hudgins of Douglasville, Ga, Roy Lee "Bear" Hudgins; daughter Shellie Boyd of Cummings, GA; grandchildren Haley Shultz and Jacob Boyd; brother Robert Daniel Hudgins (Terri) of Jacksonville; sister Jeanene Wilkins (George) of Oxford; brother-in-law Michael Bentley; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hudgins is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Snooks Hudgins; mother Maxine Hughes Hudgins; sisters Juliana Kaye Brown, Janet Faye Mertins, and Jana Vaye Bentley; and brother Ralph Cecil Hudgins. The family would like to issue a special Thank You to the staff of Diversicare Oxford. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 19, 2019
