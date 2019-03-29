Funeral service for Roy Lee Thornton 75, will be on Saturday, March 30, at noon at the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Joseph S. Roswer, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Church Cemetrery. Mr. Thornton passed away on March 24, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Mr. Thornton's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include his wife, Robbie J. Thornton; children: Forest Fomby, Kenneth (Marsha) Fomby, Frederick (Myra) Fomby, Tyrone (Mary) Fomby, Queda Fomby, Worshundra (Orandray) Collins, Victor (Tamiko) Ragland and Terror (Richard) Ragland; siblings: Ruth George, Annie (Charlie) Miller, Sidney Thornton Jr., Thomas (Jackie) Thornton; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Pearlie May Joiner Thornton, siblings, Charlie Paul Thornton, Rose McCluney. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
