Funeral service for Mr. Roy Nelson, 88, will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Bobby Burford officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.

Surrounded by his loving family, Mr. Nelson left this life, to enter his heavenly home on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife Louise Nelson; his daughter, Sandy (Rick) Sensenbach; two grandchildren, Nathan (Tanya) Sensenbach and Sarah (Hunter) Sensenbach Green; two great-grandchildren, Finn Sensenbach and Emery Sensenbach; one brother, Glen Nelson; one sister, Mary (J.L.) Walker; many nieces and nephews; and one son-in-law, Stanley Bobo.

Mr. Nelson was an avid musician and music was his life. He owned Roy Nelson Piano Company for many years and was an excellent pianist. Throughout his life he served his community with his musical talent, playing the piano at many churches, the Senior Citizens Center in Oxford, and several other locations. Mr. Nelson was a devoted husband, loyal father, and excellent grandfather and he loved his family dearly. He will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him so dearly.

Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Bobo; and six brothers, James, Ray, Morris, Ewell, Scott, and Alton Nelson.

