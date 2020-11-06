Funeral Services for Mr. Roy Tip Sheffield, 91, of Anniston, will be at 1 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Sheffield passed away on November 4, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Roy - as Gail called him - and Tip - to others- was born in Cordele, GA. He was the son of the late Roy Donzelle Sheffield and Myrtle Feliscia Story Sheffield. Roy Tip received his undergraduate degree in Math Education from Georgia Southern and his graduate degree in School Administration from The University of Georgia. He held the rank of Colonel in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the position of president of The Donoho School. He held many positions as a private school administrator throughout the years. He was the president of LaGrange Academy in LaGrange, GA, principal at Tallulah Falls School in Tallulah Falls,GA, present at Allen Academy in Bryan, TX, and headmaster at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, GA. He was an active member at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Anniston. He dedicated a foyer in this church in the Sheffield name. He looked forward to the annual fish fry and pancake breakfast held by the church. He loved to play golf and to go fishing. He traveled to various places with his beloved wife, Gail. He enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball as well as University of Georgia and University of Alabama football. Roy Tip was a man who offered leadership and love to his family. He was a man of integrity and hard work. He was an excellent speaker and had a good sense of humor. Mr. Sheffield is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gail Sheffield; his children, Bronwen Sheffield of Clyde, NC, Scott Sheffield (Lisa), of Brevard, NC, Mike Sheffield (Coleen) of Alexandria, and Julie Sheffield Wilson of Alexandria; grandchildren, Samantha Sheffield, Emily Sheffield, Charles Horton, Bryan Sheffield, Tony Sheffield, Ian Sheffield-Barr, and Ryan Sheffield-Barr; and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1320 Golden Springs Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334