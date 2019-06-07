A graveside service for Mrs. Ruby Jo Echols, 90, of Anniston, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Highland Cemetery. Jim Harrington will officiate. Mrs. Echols passed away on June 2, 2019 at NHC in Anniston. Mrs. Echols was an executive secretary at Monsanto, and went on to graduate from Jacksonville State University. She taught a basic education program for several years during the Carter administration, then became the primary caregiver for her parents. Mrs. Echols is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Clyde Echols; her parents, Shellie P. Gregg and Fannie Eva Hicks Gregg; a sister, Betty Ferguson; and a brother, Gary Gregg. She is survived by her son, Dr. Clyde Echols of Vestavia Hills; two nieces, Kay Postlewait of Albuquerque, NM, and Jean Ferguson of Alexandria; and nephews, Jay Gregg and Sonny Gregg, both of Atlanta. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on June 7, 2019