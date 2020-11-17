On Saturday, November 14, 2020, our beloved Ruby Jo McKenney passed away peacefully. She was born one out of five children on July 24, 1931. She was the beloved wife of Don McKenney for many years. She was a supportive mother, a caring and compassionate MawMaw, a wonderful sister, aunt and a gracious friend. Ruby Jo's laughter, kindness, and her ability to have fun was her trademark. She loved the Lord as she attended Fairview Church of Christ. She was always thrilled to share her love for the Braves, Auburn football, dancing and her family.

Ruby Jo spent most of her life working at the Anniston Army Depot where she retired. She also spent her life as a faithful and loving Christian. She inspired many with her loud singing and a cheerful outlook in happy anticipation of Heaven.

Ruby Jo will forever be remembered for her radiant smile, her smile, her gentle eyes, her caring heart and her loving embrace of unconditional love. Although we will miss her dearly, we will celebrate her life and find comfort knowing that she is in God's arms. Also knowing that she was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Idus and Lela Shaddix; her sisters, Inez Matthews and Nell Vanlewelyn; her husband, Don; her brother, Marshall Shaddix and most of all her grandson, Kevin Tyler Pruett. She is survived by her daughter, Donna McKenney Piez (Charlie); granddaughter, Jeri Pruett Weatherly (George); three great grandchildren, Lucy, Preston, and Sam; brother, Mike Shaddix (Teresa), and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Jim Patton will be officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

Phone: 256-831-4611



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store