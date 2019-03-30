A graveside service for Mrs. Ruby Lee Pruitt Burton Bragg, 88, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. Rep. Koven L. Brown will officiate. Mrs. Bragg passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home in Jacksonville. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Garfield Bragg and Harley Burton; son, Chauncey Edward Burton; parents, Charlie and Rosie Pruitt; grandson, Jeremy Burton; brothers, Aubrey Dean Pruitt, TW Pruitt, James Pruitt; and sister, Helen Rodgers. Mrs. Bragg was a native of Calhoun County and was retired from Jacksonville State University. She was a member of The Cowboy Church in Ohatchee. Survivors include a brother, J.C. Pruitt of Georgia; grandchildren, Eric Burton and Tracy Burton Williams; great-grandchildren, Justin Bradley Ryan, Shane Burton, and Megan Burton, Kaylee Williams, Jaycie Burton, Randy Burton, and Courtney Burton; nieces, Jean Cambron, Dorothy Delacruze, Sharon Land, and Elizabeth Land; and nephews, Richard Rodgers Burton and Shane Land and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Walter Rodgers, Shane Land, James Taylor, Gavin Land, Craig Chandler and Kalab Land. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Homes Anniston & Jacksonville 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 30, 2019