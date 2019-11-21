Funeral services for Ruby Logan Gresham, 89, will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12 - 2 p.m. Mrs. Gresham passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. She is survived by a nephew, David Harris of Piedmont; a niece, Judy Nixon of Pell City; several other nieces and nephews; a cousin, Jim Logan of Montana; and her caregivers, Wendy Young, Margaret Goodwin, Cindy Martin and Kim Smith. Pallbearers will be Scott Maddox, Paul Harper, Randy Harper, Sparks Harper, John Gallagher and Terry Gallagher. Mrs. Gresham was a native and lifelong resident of Piedmont and was a graduate of Piedmont High School. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont and retired from Farmers and Merchants Bank after many years of service. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Sunshine Club at the First Baptist Church of Piedmont and loved watching and listening to the Gaithers. Mrs. Gresham was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Gresham; her mother and father; one brother; and two sisters. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O.Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 21, 2019