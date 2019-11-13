The funeral service for Mrs. Ruby Lynn Horsley, 70, of Oxford, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Horsley passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston. A Talladega native, Mrs. Horsley was the owner of Sherwood Forest Learning Center for over 25 years. She taught and cared for generations of young children, many of whom she remained close to throughout the years. Mrs. Horsley is survived by her husband, James Curtis Horsley of Oxford; son, Allen Reed Horsley of Las Vegas, Nevada; several nieces and nephews, including Keith Oglesby, Debra Oglesby Duncan and Darlene Hamlin; and Tammi Cline, whom she referred to as the daughter she never had. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and Mittice Wheeles; four brothers; five sisters, including Barbra Oglesby; and her beloved Sheltie, Layla. Pallbearers will be Kole Oglesby, Andrew Cline, Austin Cline, Noah Wright, Nic Wright and Eric Jarvis. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2019