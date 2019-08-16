The funeral service for Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Buse, 91, of Jacksonville, will be at 3 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the chapel of K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville with Rev. Jack Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Buse passed away on August 14, 2019, in Jacksonville. Mrs. Buse was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and was retired as a housekeeper from Jacksonville State University. She is preceded in death by her husband, Niles Buse; a daughter, Kimberly Buse; a sister-in-law, Shelia Buse; her parents, Will and Laura Williamon; three brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by a daughter, Shirley Buse Bartiromo and her husband, Gerald; her sons, Benny Buse, Terry Buse and his wife, Denise, and Tim Buse and his wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Teresa Bartiromo, Angela Bunch, Jerry Bartiromo, Gina Winkler, Kathy Owens, Tracy Ledbetter, Adam Buse, Jeremy Buse, Jason Buse, Jessica Buse, and Aaron Buse; twenty-one great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Hanvey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Aaron Buse, Tim Buse, Dave Bunch, Adam Buse, Jason Buse, Jeremy Buse, Bo Blevins, and Charles Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be the great grandsons. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 16, 2019