Graveside service for Ruth Joyce Harper, 85, of Anniston, will be 2pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Crook Cemetery with her grandson Jamie Harper officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary. Mrs. Harper passed away Monday in Jacksonville. Survivors include three sons, Dennis Harper, Larry Harper, and Pat Harper Jr. (Pamela); grandchildren Jamie Harper, Eric Harper, and Amanda Harper; four great-grandchilden; sister Mary Burt; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Pat E. Harper Sr.; brothers Gene and Grover Harper; and sisters Cannie Ledbetter, Vera Ledbetter, and Gladys Pugh. Pallbearers will be Tim Coppock, Pat Fagan, Doug Giddens, Eric Harper, Edgar Coppock, and Kenneth James. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Ledbetter, Steve Van Gilder, and Robert Burt. Mrs. Harper was a native of Anniston but lived in Weaver, Al for the past 58 years. She was a long time member of Weaver First United Methodist Church where she was an active member of Ruth's Bible Study. She enjoyed baking and working in the yard and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. (256) 236-3441 Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 18, 2019