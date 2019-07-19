Ruth Warren Daniel, 87, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Elder Will Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Cleburne Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Daughter - Sherrell Cleino, Heflin, AL, Daughter-in-law - Melinda Daniel, Heflin, AL, Grand Child - Wendy Daniel (Matt) Freeman, Grand Child - Matthew Daniel, Great Grandchildren - Isabella & Warren Murphree Daniel and Maren Freeman Step Grandchildren - Chrisiti (Crash) Cannon, Step Grandchildren - Carolyn (Justin) Ezell, Step Grandchildren - Becky (Andy) Hogue, Step Great Grandchildren - Colton, Cody, Preston, Brandon, Charlotte, Tyler, and Kaytlin. Ruth was a member of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church since 1951, where she served as Church Clerk. She loved and sang Hymn Book and Sacred Harp Singing. Ruth worked for Warren Sewell Clothing for 36 years. Ruth was Chaplain of her Chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy and also a member of the United Daughters of the Revolution. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Murphree Daniel, son, Mike Daniel, parents, Chester and Estella Warren, sisters, Aline Harris, Evelyn Harris, and Nellie Mae White, brothers, Calvin Warren and Clellon Warren. Visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 19, 2019