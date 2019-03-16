Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Wright Shuniak. View Sign

Services for Ruth Wright Shuniak,68, of Ohatchee, will be held Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at 3pm in the Chapel at Miller's Funeral Home, Oxford. Graveside burial will follow at Ragan's Chapel Church Cemetary, Ohatchee. Viewing will be at Miller's Funeral Home, family 5-6pm, and will receive friends Saturday from 6-8pm. Mrs. Shuniak was born March 13, 1951, and after a brave battle with numerous medical conditions, peacefully passed away just before midnight, March 13, 2019, with her sister, Alice Hoke, by her side, daughters and grandchildren near. Survivors include 2 daughters, Audrey and Stephanie James,7 grandchildren, Armand English, Kayla, Chantal, Cheyenne, and Deojoneice (Neicy) James, Chasity and Andrew Walker, 4 Great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Howard, Addyson Hoffman, Easton Woodruff, and "Baby Girl" Easton, (Due July 3, 2019) 3 Sisters, Alice Hoke, Ohatchee, Helen Jones, Roanoke, Loretta "Candy" Ogletree, GA, Nieces: Eunita Hodges, Kellieann (Emmanuel) Hill, Lynn Hodges, (all from Roanoke) Cindy Wright (GA), Nephews: Randy (Twila) Wright, Jim Wright, Albert Wright, Leonard (Susan) Wright (all from GA), Jamey (Jamie Girl) Carson (MO) 16 great nieces/nephews 13 great, great nieces/nephews and many loving cousins. Mrs. Shuniak is preceded in death by her husband, George Shuniak, her Parents Audery Ussery, and Robert Wright, 4 Brothers; Asaic "Ace" Lewis, Robert Jr, Rufus, and Elbert Wright, 5 Sisters: Marynell Stone, Judy Wright, Thelma Hodges, Florene and Dorene Wright and Patricia Ann. Mrs Shuniak was native to Standing Rock, AL, but has called Ohatchee her home for the last 41 years. In the 1970's, as a single mother, she worked as a dolpher and fixer at Adelaide Cotton Mills in Anniston, to support her two small daughters. She was a talker! She never met a stranger, which led her to owning a successful housekeeping business for over 30 years, where she was valued and "family" to her clients. She loved the Oakridge Boys, Patsy Cline, all the classics. She has belonged to the American Legion Post #155 Ladies Auxillary, and was active with the VFW. She regularly donated to several charities, her favorites being The Shriner's and St. Jude's. She grew up in hard times and suffered what most couldn't imagine, worked hard, led a simple, country life, she did enjoy canning and making preserves. She enjoyed yard sales and occasional trips to Sand Mountain. But she did have a passion, 5 of them, her grandchildren, Calling them on their birthday, first thing, to sign Happy Birthday. 5 years selling Girl Scout Cookies for camp, 15 years of attending and supporting pageants, softball, football, practices, games, and events. While she was stubborn and strong willed, her grandchildren knew shewas there, she was listening to them, and she loved them with all of her heart. She was a woman of strength and determination, alone raised 2 daughters the best she knew how, and we pray she has finally found the peace she could never find here. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home

50 Hamric Drive East

Oxford , AL 36203

