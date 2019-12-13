Funeral service for S.A. Henderson 68, will be Saturday, December 14, at 1 pm at the Free Will Holiness Church of God with Rev. Willie C. Lee, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. He passed away on December 4, 2019 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. Mr. Henderson's remains will arrive one hour prior to his service. He graduated from Cobb High School in 1969, also served in the U.S. Army. and later worked for the City of Anniston. Survivors include his siblings: Franklin L. (Sharon) Henderson, Jerald (mary) Henderson, Titus (Narketha) Henderson, Alfred B. (Camiela) Henderson, Delaine (Richard) Culp, Juliette Henderson, Beatrice Henderson, Annette (Terry) Heath, Sharon D. (Barry) Henderson, Brenda (Thomas) Williams, Cynthia (Steve) Henderson, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Louis and Hazel Beatrice Henderson and Shirley Smith. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 13, 2019