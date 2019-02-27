Funeral service for Saconda Velise McCallum 47, will be on Thursday, February 28, at 1pm at the FEMA Building of Hobson City with Rev. G.L.Lauderdale, officiating. Mrs. McCallum passed away on February 23, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband: Kim McCallum; daughters: Jasmine and Kiana McGowen; her parents: Patricia (Lawrence) Mull, Donald Malone; grandparents: Allene(Leon) Malone; siblings: Yolanda Bynum, Antwan Harris (Jacinta), Carnela Malone, Jyowanna Bell, in-laws, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Latrese Malone Tenny. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 27, 2019