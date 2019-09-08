Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Church of the Good Shepherd Funeral service 2:00 PM Church of the Good Shepherd Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Blackwell, 90, of Anniston, will be Monday, September 9th 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. Bob Blackwell officiating. Family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. until service time. The church will be open to hold these services for their dedicated charter member.

He is survived by his wife of 67 beautiful years, Marianne Blackwell; daughter Celia Blackwell Brien; brothers, Robert Blackwell, Paul Blackwell; grandchildren, Sam Brien and his wife Mandy, Russ Brien and his wife Lindy, Molly Sutter and her husband Michael; 10 great-grandchildren, Brooks Brien, Ellie Brien, Jackson Brien, Walker Brien, Mary Michael Sutter, Campbell Brien, Betsy Brien, Hank Sutter, Blakley Brien, Sam Sutter, including many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Blackwell; four sisters, Anne Britnell, Jane Harris, Margaret Douglass, and Sis Simerell; brother-in-law, Slick Steed; son-in-law, Rusty Brien.

Pallbearers will be Sam Brien, Russ Brien, Michael Sutter, Gary Steed, Skip Steed, and Brooks Brien. Honorary pallbearers will be Walt Phillips, Forrest French, John Morrow, and Jimmy Taylor. Born in Decatur, Alabama on August 2nd 1929, Mr. Blackwell served the U.S. Army for 3 years. He attended Auburn University where he was a Kappa Alpha. He obtained a degree in pharmacy from Auburn University. His career in pharmacy brought him to Anniston, where he became the owner of Brodnax Drug Store. He was a man of many hobbies which included being an avid golfer, master gardener, and ham radio operator. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and when he was not able to be with them, he loved to Face Time his family.

Online condolences may be left on

