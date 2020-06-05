Samuel Hartley Higginbotham
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Hartley Higginbotham, 64, of Lexington, KY passed away June 1st, 2020, in the comfort of his home, just one day shy of his 65th birthday. He was born June 2, 1955 in South Charleston, WV, the son of John Hubert Higginbotham and Martha Ernestine Fraley. Sam was a 1973 graduate of St. Albans (WV) High School, where he was an accomplished drummer in the band. He attended Potomac State College in Keyser, WV, where he met the love of his life, Jeri Lynn Welsh. Sam and Jeri were married October 21, 1978. Sam and Jeri shared their lives in Pittsburgh, PA, Chapel Hill, NC, Des Moines, IA, Jacksonville, AL, and Lexington, KY. He was a master carpenter by trade and loved to restore old houses, businesses and furniture. He was also the President of Handi Higgi Inc. He is survived by his two sons, John and Woody (Brooklyn); sisters, Martha Setterstrom and Lora (Richard) Hayes; twin brother, Bill (Miriam) Higginbotham. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Jeri, a brother, Jon, and a sister, Betsy Hathaway. A celebration of life for both Sam and Jeri will be held in Lexington, KY on June 13th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved