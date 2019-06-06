Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel "Craig" Holland. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Graveside service 12:00 PM Forestlawn Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Mr. Samuel "Craig" Holland, 66, of Anniston, will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Forestlawn Gardens. The Reverend Jimmy Jackson and Dr. Mack Amis will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Craig passed away June 4, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Louise Holland; his daughter, Emily Marie Holland; his mother, Virginia Capri Holland; his father, Jack Holland Sr.; and his younger sister, Shari Capri Holland. Craig was a lifelong native of Anniston. He was an Anniston High School graduate of the class of 1971. He thoroughly enjoyed watching Alabama Crimson Tide football and listening to classic rock. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and was an avid history buff. In his younger years, Craig worked for Anniston Auto Trim and Glass. Most of his career was spent working for his father as an over the road truck driver for Auto Custom Carpets of Anniston; and he later retired from B.R. Williams Trucking Company. Craig is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia S. Holland; his daughter, Christina Holland Parrish and her husband, James; sons, Samuel Jackson Holland and Andrew Dunscombe and his wife, Judy; grandchildren, Elizabeth AnnMarie Taylor, Matthew Scott Taylor, Caitlin Rosalee Parrish, James Dallas Parrish, Christina Ashley Goodwin, Anna Maria Pruett, Tiffany Ann Dunscombe, AJ Dunscombe, Anthony Dunscombe, and MaryLynn Dunscombe; brother, Billy Jack Holland Jr.; aunt, Thelma Forbus; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Taylor, Dallas Parrish, James Parrish, Chad Messer, and Mike Burdett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Craig's memory to the , 822 Leighton Avenue, Anniston, AL 36207 ( ). Online condolences may be made to the family at A graveside service for Mr. Samuel "Craig" Holland, 66, of Anniston, will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Forestlawn Gardens. The Reverend Jimmy Jackson and Dr. Mack Amis will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Craig passed away June 4, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Louise Holland; his daughter, Emily Marie Holland; his mother, Virginia Capri Holland; his father, Jack Holland Sr.; and his younger sister, Shari Capri Holland. Craig was a lifelong native of Anniston. He was an Anniston High School graduate of the class of 1971. He thoroughly enjoyed watching Alabama Crimson Tide football and listening to classic rock. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and was an avid history buff. In his younger years, Craig worked for Anniston Auto Trim and Glass. Most of his career was spent working for his father as an over the road truck driver for Auto Custom Carpets of Anniston; and he later retired from B.R. Williams Trucking Company. Craig is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia S. Holland; his daughter, Christina Holland Parrish and her husband, James; sons, Samuel Jackson Holland and Andrew Dunscombe and his wife, Judy; grandchildren, Elizabeth AnnMarie Taylor, Matthew Scott Taylor, Caitlin Rosalee Parrish, James Dallas Parrish, Christina Ashley Goodwin, Anna Maria Pruett, Tiffany Ann Dunscombe, AJ Dunscombe, Anthony Dunscombe, and MaryLynn Dunscombe; brother, Billy Jack Holland Jr.; aunt, Thelma Forbus; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Taylor, Dallas Parrish, James Parrish, Chad Messer, and Mike Burdett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Craig's memory to the , 822 Leighton Avenue, Anniston, AL 36207 ( ). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.