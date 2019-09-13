Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Jeanette "Bowman" Griffith. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Jeanette (Bowman) Griffith of Anniston, AL, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 7, 2019. A celebration of life service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Sandra is survived by three daughters, Keli Griffith, Kendra G. Hollaway, and Kerri G. Ladd; seven grandchildren, F. Griffith West and wife Monica of Pinson, Victoria E. Herndon and husband Landis of Mobile, Francis E. West, III and wife Rebecca of Mobile, Silas G. Griffith and wife Whitney, Hannah A. Hollaway, Caleb M. Griffith and wife Yaba of California, and Zachary M. Griffith of Florida; eleven great-grandchildren, Kenneth Logan, Jordyn, Korban, Lawson, Gabriel, Cameron, Aubrey Kassandra, Ariella, Malik, Adrian, and Ava; one sister, Kay (Bowman) Blake and husband Scott; as well as several loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Capt. Kenneth Griffith; a daughter, Kassandra Griffith; parents, Laney T. and Edna L. (Pettus) Bowman; and a brother, Wayne Bowman. Mrs. Griffith was born on January 1, 1942, at Anniston Memorial Hospital and was reared in Welborn, AL. Attending Welborn schools and Jacksonville State University, she chose to make her husband and daughters her priority. The quintessential Southern Lady, she created beautiful homes wherever the military posted her family, even making sure that a gardenia bush was planted outside their daughters' windows so each city or country contained the comforting scent of 'home'. Living throughout the United States and Europe, she still maintained a favored position as a high-fashion model with the Macy Modeling Agency and with the Wilhemina Models (known as the Ford Modeling Agency). After her husband's retirement from the military they returned to Anniston and family. She was active in the Golden Springs Garden Club and was a long-time member of Golden Springs Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and Youth Leader. After their children were grown, she and "her Ken" continued in their love of traveling and introduced their grandchildren to exciting new places providing wonderful memories. Lovingly referred to as 'Goggi' by her children, grandchildren and their friends, she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted woman. She never met a stranger, and her charm, graciousness, and loyalty gained her life-long friends. Her greatest passions in life were her family and God, never missing an opportunity to talk about her Savior and loved ones. She will forever be cherished by those who knew her. TO ORDER FLOWERS VISIT



Sandra Jeanette (Bowman) Griffith of Anniston, AL, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 7, 2019. A celebration of life service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Sandra is survived by three daughters, Keli Griffith, Kendra G. Hollaway, and Kerri G. Ladd; seven grandchildren, F. Griffith West and wife Monica of Pinson, Victoria E. Herndon and husband Landis of Mobile, Francis E. West, III and wife Rebecca of Mobile, Silas G. Griffith and wife Whitney, Hannah A. Hollaway, Caleb M. Griffith and wife Yaba of California, and Zachary M. Griffith of Florida; eleven great-grandchildren, Kenneth Logan, Jordyn, Korban, Lawson, Gabriel, Cameron, Aubrey Kassandra, Ariella, Malik, Adrian, and Ava; one sister, Kay (Bowman) Blake and husband Scott; as well as several loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Capt. Kenneth Griffith; a daughter, Kassandra Griffith; parents, Laney T. and Edna L. (Pettus) Bowman; and a brother, Wayne Bowman. Mrs. Griffith was born on January 1, 1942, at Anniston Memorial Hospital and was reared in Welborn, AL. Attending Welborn schools and Jacksonville State University, she chose to make her husband and daughters her priority. The quintessential Southern Lady, she created beautiful homes wherever the military posted her family, even making sure that a gardenia bush was planted outside their daughters' windows so each city or country contained the comforting scent of 'home'. Living throughout the United States and Europe, she still maintained a favored position as a high-fashion model with the Macy Modeling Agency and with the Wilhemina Models (known as the Ford Modeling Agency). After her husband's retirement from the military they returned to Anniston and family. She was active in the Golden Springs Garden Club and was a long-time member of Golden Springs Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and Youth Leader. After their children were grown, she and "her Ken" continued in their love of traveling and introduced their grandchildren to exciting new places providing wonderful memories. Lovingly referred to as 'Goggi' by her children, grandchildren and their friends, she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted woman. She never met a stranger, and her charm, graciousness, and loyalty gained her life-long friends. Her greatest passions in life were her family and God, never missing an opportunity to talk about her Savior and loved ones. She will forever be cherished by those who knew her. TO ORDER FLOWERS VISIT www.millerfloristandgifts.com Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close