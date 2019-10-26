Sandra Lee, an "army brat," was a graduate of Piedmont High School. She married Jerry Lynn Ledbetter in 1960, and they had two daughters, Elizabeth Lynne and Lee Katherine. She attended Birmingham-Southern College and graduated from the University of Michigan. She was an educator in Alabama, South Carolina, and Michigan. Sandra Lee was a member and chair of the Piedmont Board of Education, and she was active in her community. She was a woman of many talents. She was an artist, equestrian, and a master of debate. She was the proud "Mama Lee" to two grandchildren, Katherine and Jeremiah, and she traveled the world with them during their teenage years. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends and spending her free time on home restoration and perfecting her day lilies. She was a safe haven for animals and loved dogs and cats throughout her life. She was an involved member of Piedmont First United Methodist Church, and pivotal in the restoration of the sanctuary in the early 90s. Mama Lee taught vacation bible school, childrens' Sunday School, and painted the Workshop Rotation Model classrooms in the early 2000s. She chaired the worship committee for many years, and she enjoyed creating many altars and banners. Mama Lee also dearly loved Camp Sumatanga and participated in an Emmaus Walk and the Academy for Spiritual Formation. Finally, Mama Lee was an ardent historian and traveled to the Holy Land to complete intensive scriptural studies as part of her journey of faith and healing as a devout Christian. Mama Lee was a beautiful role model of loyalty, strength, and love. Mama Lee was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and a great grandchild when she passed away at home on October 24, 2019. Survivors include her two daughters, Elizabeth Lynne Todd of Piedmont and Lee Katherine Stanford of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Katherine Bedwell (Kevin, Jr.) and Jeremiah Screven, all of Piedmont; one great-grandson, John Brady Bedwell and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Piedmont First United Methodist Church in the Tucker Activity Center at 5:00 P.M. with Dr. Kevin Payne officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Piedmont Education Trust. In addition, the family thanks the nurses and staff at Southern Care Hospice and the Memory Care Unit at Cherokee County Health and Rehabilitation Unit. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 26, 2019