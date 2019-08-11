The Anniston Star

Sandra Louise Allen Bowles

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Meadow Brook Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadow Brook Baptist Church
Obituary
Sandra Louise Allen Bowles, age 72 of Oxford, passed away Friday August 9, 2019, at Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Sunday August 11, 2019, from 1:30pm until 3:00pm at Meadow Brook Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 3:00pm, with Rev. John White officiating. Interment will follow at Oxford Memorial Gardens, with family and friends honored to serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Bowles is survived by her husband, David Bowles; daughter, Amanda Torres; son-in-law, Jose Torres; sisters, Carolyn Allen Wallace and Earline Allen Shaddix; grandchildren, Taylor Cannington and Jett Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vester and Estella McCormick Allen; brothers, LV Allen and Norman Allen; sisters, Evelyn Allen Butler, Cathrine Allen Deese, Brenda Allen Millmier, and Linda Allen Reynolds.
Mrs. Bowles will be remembered as good Christian lady, who lovingly cared for everybody; never forgetting anyone. She was a loving mom and grandmother, whose grandchildren adored and loved her dearly.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 11, 2019
