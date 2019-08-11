Sandra Louise Allen Bowles, age 72 of Oxford, passed away Friday August 9, 2019, at Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Sunday August 11, 2019, from 1:30pm until 3:00pm at Meadow Brook Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 3:00pm, with Rev. John White officiating. Interment will follow at Oxford Memorial Gardens, with family and friends honored to serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Bowles is survived by her husband, David Bowles; daughter, Amanda Torres; son-in-law, Jose Torres; sisters, Carolyn Allen Wallace and Earline Allen Shaddix; grandchildren, Taylor Cannington and Jett Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vester and Estella McCormick Allen; brothers, LV Allen and Norman Allen; sisters, Evelyn Allen Butler, Cathrine Allen Deese, Brenda Allen Millmier, and Linda Allen Reynolds.
Mrs. Bowles will be remembered as good Christian lady, who lovingly cared for everybody; never forgetting anyone. She was a loving mom and grandmother, whose grandchildren adored and loved her dearly.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 11, 2019