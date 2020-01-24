Funeral service for Sandra R. Bussey, 82, Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Bro. James Cohorn, and Danny Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery in Anniston. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time. Ms. Bussey passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Chuck) Stanfield; granddaughter, Ashlie Bussey; grandson, Will Stanfield and Johnathan Stanfield; sister, Mary Irwin; brother, Sandy McKim (Sandie); daughter-in-law, Tracie (Keith) Tippett; numerous nieces and nephews and Furry Companion Bella. Ms. Bussey is preceded in death by husband, Paul Bussey; son, Jeff Bussey; daughter, Paulette Bussey; parents W.K. and Annie Mae Roach; sisters, Rebecca Thomas and Avon Irwin. Pallbearers will be Will Henry Stanfield, Johnathan Paul Stanfield, Doug Jones, Bill Bussey, Brian Bussey, Chuck Bussey, Eric Moates and Andrew Dulin. Sandra was a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary. She was involved in her children's elementary years as room mother and PTA President for years. She was an avid seamstress. She was a charter member of Gladeview Baptist Church and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will accept flowers or if you wish, you may donate to Flint River Habitat for Humanity, 2815 Old Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31763. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 24, 2020