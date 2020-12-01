1/1
Sandra "Sandy and Jacqueline "Jackie" Wolf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra "Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Sandra 'Sandy' Wolfe and Ms. Jacqueline 'Jackie' Wolfe were sisters who did everything together. They both passed away on November 25, 2020 at Gadsden RMC, just 5 hours apart.
Sandy and Jackie were both members of the Women's Army Corp Veterans Association Heritage Chapter 62 in Anniston. There they both had many friends who loved and cared for them.
Sandy and Jackie had Mrs. Lori Graves who took great care of them. They also had Josh and Jessie Graves, who they treated just like their own grandchildren.
Ms. Sandy and Ms. Jackie are preceded in death by their parents, Clair and Florence Wolfe.
Ms. Sandy retired from the United States Army after 20 years of proud service. After that retirement, she went on to work at the Anniston Army Depot.
Ms. Jackie retired as a school teacher. She also worked at the Women's Army Corp Museum when it was located in Anniston and also when it relocated to Fort Lee.
Ms. Sandy and Ms. Jackie both had hearts for animals. If anyone would like to make a donation in their honor, it can be made to your local animal shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved