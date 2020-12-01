Ms. Sandra 'Sandy' Wolfe and Ms. Jacqueline 'Jackie' Wolfe were sisters who did everything together. They both passed away on November 25, 2020 at Gadsden RMC, just 5 hours apart.

Sandy and Jackie were both members of the Women's Army Corp Veterans Association Heritage Chapter 62 in Anniston. There they both had many friends who loved and cared for them.

Sandy and Jackie had Mrs. Lori Graves who took great care of them. They also had Josh and Jessie Graves, who they treated just like their own grandchildren.

Ms. Sandy and Ms. Jackie are preceded in death by their parents, Clair and Florence Wolfe.

Ms. Sandy retired from the United States Army after 20 years of proud service. After that retirement, she went on to work at the Anniston Army Depot.

Ms. Jackie retired as a school teacher. She also worked at the Women's Army Corp Museum when it was located in Anniston and also when it relocated to Fort Lee.

Ms. Sandy and Ms. Jackie both had hearts for animals. If anyone would like to make a donation in their honor, it can be made to your local animal shelter.





