Memorial service for Sandy Ray Martin, 53, of Piedmont will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Piedmont with the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church from 12:30 -2:00 P.M. Sandy passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home. Sandy was a long-time resident of Piedmont and was a 1984 graduate of Piedmont High School. She received a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Jacksonville State University and was a former employee of the State of Alabama with 21 years of service. Sandy loved her family with all of her heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ray. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Joey Martin of Piedmont; two children, Josh Martin (Savanah) of Glencoe and Josie Martin of Piedmont; her mother, Betty Ray of Piedmont; two brothers, Kevin Ray (Jinny) of Homewood and Chris Ray (Michelle) of Ringgold, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Piedmont Rescue Squad, PO Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 24, 2020