Funeral services for Sara Ann "Sally" Law Johnson, 86, of Jacksonville, were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Allen Webster officiated and burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Johnson; brother, Dennis Law; and sisters, Irene Windrow and Barbara Campbell. Mrs. Johnson was a native of Tennessee and a resident of Jacksonville since 1972. She was a member of Jacksonville Church of Christ. Sally was the Office Manager for The City of Jacksonville Gas and Water Department and a long-time member of The Jacksonville Community Chest and Professional Secretaries Association. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harrell D. Johnson; daughter, Pamela A. Johnson and her husband, Philip; sons, Terry Johnson and his wife, Pat and Russell Johnson and his wife, Kay; grandchildren, Josh Johnson, Jennifer Rush, Allison Head, and Bradley Boyd; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Josh Johnson, Nicholas Head, Bradley Boyd, Tim Johnson, Ken Smith and Kyle Smith. Online condolences may be sent to www.kklbrownfuneralhome.com
