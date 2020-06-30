Sara Lucille Williams
Sara Lucille Williams, 95, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was one of seven children born in Goshen, AL to Allie C. and Lula Stewart Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Edward E. "Gene" Williams; son: Gary Williams; siblings: Willis, Norris, Edward and Allie Warren, Clara Lee Haslam and Ludie Mae Garmon; niece: Elderene Ivey, and nephew: Tim Warren. Survivors include her son: Larry Williams; daughter in law: Linda Williams; grandchildren: Tammy Townsend and Eddie Wade; great grandchildren: Natalie, Ella, Graham and Gatlin; nephews and nieces: Norris Warren, Rick Warren, Larry Haslam, Mike Williams, Beverly Lusk, Diane Taylor, and Brenda Ghee; and great nieces and nephews: David Ivey, Barry Ivey, Cathy Young, Lisa Hilburn, and Mark Warren.
A Celebration of her life will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel with Dr. Kevin Payne officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams, a collector of clocks and fan of Alabama football, lived a long full life! She had a sharp mind until the end. Staying current on the news and drinking Coca-Cola was her secret to longevity. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care.
Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Williams Family.


Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
