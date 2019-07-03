Graveside service for Mrs. Sara McLain Carter, 98 of Anniston will be Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Mrs. Carter passed away June 30, 2019 in Anniston. Survivors include one daughter, Saralyn Carter of Pembroke Pines, Florida. Mrs. Carter is preceded in death by her late husband, Rev. Franklin H. Carter, her sister Doris Kelly and brother Charles McLain. Mrs. Carter was a native of Montgomery and resident of Anniston. She was a long standing member of 1st Christian Church and Elder Emeritus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1st Christian Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 3, 2019