Funeral services for Sara Ophelia Pitts 88, will be Wednesday July 29th @ 2 pm at Edgemont Cemetery, Anniston, AL. Service will be graveside only for close family and friends with Pastor Mack Amis officiating. The family would welcome online condolences/sympathies at Anniston's Gray Brown Funeral Home website (www.graybrownservice.com
). A memorial service will be held at a later date. After a brief illness, Mrs. Pitts passed away peacefully on Sunday July 26th at Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Pitts was a resident of Calhoun County all of her life growing up in the Cedar Springs Community and graduating from Jacksonville High School. After getting married she moved to the Saks community where she lived for over 60 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Saks. Left to cherish her memories are her sons Charles Mark Pitts (Gratia), John Phillip Pitts (Angelique), brother Jack Boozer (Mary), grandchildren Alicia Pitts, Logan Pitts and Lynsey Pitts, great granddaughter Amelie Lim and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pitts was preceded in death by her husband Dewey Pitts, parents John and Gladys Boozer, brother Joseph Boozer, sisters Geneva Bonds, Betty Brand and Willodean Herstine. Mrs. Pitts was a beautiful woman inside and out with many people commenting she was always the most happy and cheerful person they had ever been around. She lived a long and healthy life never having a family doctor or even needing to take medications. At an early age she loved playing volleyball where one year her team had one a local championship. She grew up in the country and told of many stories about working on the family farm and funny stories about her friends and family. She loved gardening and especially growing her beautiful ziennas and sunflowers every year. She was a great cook and could make anything out of the garden taste great. Some of her great meals included country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cornbread and her famous banana pudding. She worked as a customer service representative for Sears and retired with over 25 years of service. She was married to the "love of her life" Dewey Pitts for over 61 years. She tried to impress him once while they were dating by smoking a cigar. Needless to say she got sick and never tried smoking again. She told of getting to meet Ronald Reagan years ago when she worked at the GE plant in Oxford. She loved Elvis and his music and got to see him in concert several times. She shared the same birthday as the famous country singer Johnny Cash and she loved his music. Most of all she loved her family and God. Knowing that she is in Heaven reuniting with her family and friends that have passed on, she is telling us here not to be sad but be happy and cheerful as she was while she was here on this earth. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed until we are all reunited again. A part of a poem that her father had written on Mother's Day 1984 states this: "If I owned the whole wide world and had all the wealth to spend I'd give it all to say hello and give my mother a hug again"