A funeral service for Mrs. Sara T. Grizzard, 89 of Oxford, will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Baptist Church. Bro. Jerry Starling, Rev. Chris Spurlin and Bro. Buddy Nelson will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the time of the service at the church. Mrs. Grizzard passed away on July 23, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jack Grizzard; loving daughter, Erin Grizzard; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Brian Grizzard; mother, Ellie Tibbitts; father, Dewitt Tibbitts; brother, Felton Tibbitts, and a sister, Helen Oliver. Pallbearers will be Tucker Holmes, Chris Jones, Billy Dunn Grizzard, Kevin Adcock, David Williamon, Jerry Hollingsworth, and Charles Gardner. Honorary pallbearers will be Becky Clifton, Diane Hughes, Linda Jenkins, Bill Camp, Tommie Camp, Judy Williamon, Ethan Williamon, Women's Sunday School Class at Lakeview Baptist Church lead by Mrs. Duncan, Jerry Reaves and Laura Adcock. Mrs. Grizzard resided in Oxford with her loving husband. She was a 1949 graduate of Anniston High School. Mrs. Grizzard was the vice president and in charge of operations at First Alabama Bank. She was employed there for 38 years. Mrs. Grizzard was also a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, Grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Grizzard's favorite scripture was John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not parish but have everlasting life." The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, the Camp family, Judy Willamon, Kevin and Laura Adcock. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

