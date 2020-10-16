Public viewing for Sarah Catlett will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Face coverings are required. Sarah Catlett was born on October 25, 1955 to the late Fronie and Tommie Kendrick in Christina's County, Kentucky. Sarah accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a very young child and attended New Asia Baptist Church of Herndon, Kentucky. Sarah attended Christian County High School where she met Jimmy Catlett. Jimmy and Sarah joined in holy matrimony May 25, 1975 and moved to Anniston, Alabama, where they were members of Greater Thankful Baptist Church. During their union, Jimmy and Sarah had one loving daughter, Sarah Diane Catlett. Jimmy and Sarah divorced in December 1991. Sarah was no stranger to hard work and dedication. Sarah began her work force at the Fort McClellan Post Exchange. Sarah would later dedicate the majority of herself to M&H Valve where she worked for 18 years. Sarah ended her hard work at the Anniston Army Depot where she dedicated 10 years to and retired as a tools and parts attendant. While continuing her walk in Christ, Sarah joined Rest Haven Missionary Baptist Church under the watch care of Bishop Billy R. Morgan. Sarah was a dedicated member for 29 years, until her death. During her time at Rest Haven, Sarah was a member of the Usher Board, office clerk, honorary pastor's aide, kitchen staff and helped anywhere else she was needed. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents: Fronie & Tommie Kendrick; her siblings, Tommie Kendrick, Paul Kendrick, Willie Kendrick, William Kendrick, Billy Ray Kendrick, Mildred Sue Tate, Joella Brooks, Peggy Kendrick and Ruth M. Henry. Sarah is survived by: her daughter Monica Fletcher, son-in-law, Drey Fletcher and 2 granddaughters, Zaria Fletcher and Emeri Fletcher, all of Oxford, Alabama; her sister Annie (Charles) Bell of Louisville, Kentucky; her brothers, Charlie (Sondra) Kendrick of Daytona Beach, Florida and Vincent Kendrick of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; her uncle, James (Peggy) White of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; her special daughters: Katina (Terriss) Prince of Anniston, Alabama, Altumura (Drew) Rosencrantz of Opelika, Alabama and Leawona Cross of Calera, Alabama; a special friend of 44 years, Wanda (Levi) Lyles of Anniston, Alabama; her daughters of love "The Chics"; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service excels

