A graveside service for Mrs. Sarah Cornelia "Connie" Hester, 83, of Anniston, will be at 10 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Forestlawn Gardens with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Mrs. Hester passed away on August 17, 2020 at NHC. Mrs. Hester had retired after 36 years as the Director of Budgeting at Fort McClellan. She was a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church and was also a member of the Camellia Garden Club. Mrs. Hester was a loyal supporter of The University of Alabama football program and she and her late husband, Fred, spent many enjoyable weekends traveling to games in their motor home. Mrs. Hester is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred Z. Hester, and her daughter, Karen L. Hester. She is survived by her son, Randy Hester, Huntsville; a sister, Judy Ledford of Douglasville, GA; a brother, Harold Wilson and his wife, Phyllis, of Roanoke; and nieces and nephews, Nancy Ghahramani and Mark Potts of North Carolina, Joey Wilson and Jill Puckett of Roanoke, Alabama, Jeff Wilson and Casey Ledford of California, Kevin Leford of Georgia, Sheryl Hightower of Alabama, and Sheila Turner and Connie Longshore, of Georgia. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made in Mrs. Hester's memory to Golden Springs Baptist Church, 3 Robertson Road, Anniston, AL 36207. In accordance to the state-mandated health order, guests to the service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
