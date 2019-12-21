Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dailey Street Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Dailey Street Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service for Sarah East Law, 61, of Piedmont will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Dailey Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Stewart and the Rev. Ted Anderson officiating and Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. Mrs. Law passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home. Survivors include her husband of 25 1/2 years, David Law; children, Amanda Law Wright (Adam) of Jacksonville, Corey Law of Piedmont, and Gabriel Law of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Americus LaPier- Law and Sara Grace Wright; mother, Bonnie East; one brother, Donnie East (Gale) of Jacksonville; mother-in-law, Jimmie Sue Law; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Corey Law, Gabriel Law, Adam Wright, Jeremy East, Colton East and Terry Kiser. Honorary Pallbearers will be H.S. Law, and Brayden East. Mrs. Law was a longtime resident of Piedmont and a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She was a member of Dailey Street Baptist Church and a former employee of Springs Ind. She had many fur babies and loved them with all her heart. Sarah loved spending time with her children and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Leon East; father-in-law, Doyce Law; and son-in-law, Skyler Clark. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alabama Baptist Children's Home, 1210 Friendship Road, Oxford, AL 36203.

Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 21, 2019

