Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Hurst Echols, 83, will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Hayes will be officiating. Burial will be held in Jacksonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. Mrs. Echols passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at RMC in Anniston. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Duke (Mike) of Eastaboga; two sons, Cliff Echols (Teresa) and Alan Echols (Terri), all of Eastaboga; five grandchildren, Josh Duke of Eastaboga, Elizabeth Pearson (Eric) of Lincoln, Jessica Curvin (Daniel) of Ohio, Nikki Haney (Jason) of Glencoe, and Brandy Echols of Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Sydney Curvin, Elijah Pearson, Parker Haney, Sawyer Curvin, Skylar Haney, and Kylie Echols; two sisters, Linda Gamble of Anniston and Shirley Boykin of Mobile; and one brother, Ray Hurst of Alexandria. Pallbearers will be grandsons: Josh Duke, Eric Pearson and Jason Haney and nephews: Keith Echols, Jay Echols, Billy Hurst, Barry Gamble and Jonathan Johnson. Mrs. Echols was a member of Church on the Rock. She retired from NHC in Anniston where she worked as a therapy assistant for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her life and she loved them all dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Echols; her parents, Frank and Maude Hurst; and three brothers, Charles Hurst, Earl Hurst and Frank Hurst, Jr.

3865 US Highway 431 North

Anniston , AL 36206

