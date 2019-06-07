The Anniston Star

Sarah Helen Hayes Prothro

Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Obituary
Funeral service for Sarah Helen Hayes Prothro 70, will be on Saturday, June 8, at 1 pm at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Stacey Hill, officiating. Interment will follow in Heflin Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Prothro passed away on May 29, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Prothro's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her children: Vivan Y. Prothro, Cassandra D. Hayes, Jonathan P. Haynes (Billie); siblings: Bronzell Cooley, Lester Pearl Redford (Marvin), Olen J. Hayes (Beatrice), Durlin C. Hayes (Selma); 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olen B. and Totsie B Hayes, siblings, Sybil M. Justice, Matilda A. Johnson, Malinda L. Drummond, Myrtle J. Brown, Charlotte Hayes, Raymond L. Hayes, Charles E. Hayes, Lee Morris Hayes. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on June 7, 2019
