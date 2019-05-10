Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Mae Barksdale Header, 87, of Alexandria will be at 12pm on Saturday May 11th, 2019 at Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Steven W. Barbers officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12pm at the church. Burial will follow at the adjoining cemetery. Mrs. Header went to be with her lord and savior on May 8th, 2019. She is survived by her son, Charles Header (Sara); two loving granddaughters, April Fullington (Brian) and Marion Daniels (Chuck); grandsons Arthur Header (Lisa) and Mack Header (Jessica) and Philip Tipton (Katie); a host of grandkids Elizabeth, Brittany, Brenda, Charlie, Danielle, Cody, Logan, Hunter, Raven, Austin, Garret, Aubrey, Nat han, Mack, Tristian, Destiny, and Barbara. She leaves behind three loving sisters, a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Mrs. Header was preceded in death by her daughter Ruby Thrower; son Mack Header; and eight brothers and three sisters. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 10, 2019