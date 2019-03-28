A memorial graveside service for Sarah McKinney Cummings, 80, will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. Dr. Roland Brown will officiate. Sarah passed away on March 24, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Sarah grew up in Fulton, Mississippi but lived in Anniston for the past 40 years. She attended Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College. She was a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church and a member of The Joy Class. She retired from the after 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry E. Cummings; parents, Earl and Pauline McKinney; sister Mary Nell Bard; brother Robert Earl McKinney. She is survived by her daughter Tracy Cummings Housch; Kelly Cummings Ousley (David); son Jerry E. Cummings, Jr.; sister Kathy Moore(Danny); sister-in-laws Janice McKinney, Martha Ann Godsey; Pat Bowman (Sammy); grandchildren Kristen Childress (Cody); Stephanie Housch, Will Ousley; Caroline Ousley; Ellie Cummings; Braxton Cummings; great grandson Sawyer Childress, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or Golden Springs Baptist Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah McKinney Cummings.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2019