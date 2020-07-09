A graveside service for Sarah Moersch Porterfield, 41, of Jacksonville, will be held at noon on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Jacksonville City Cemetery. The Reverend Robert Fowler will officiate.
Sarah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Vincent Fuselli; her maternal grandfather, Dr. Robert Moersch; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rose Fuselli.
Mrs. Porterfield graduated from Jacksonville State University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree, and in 2003 earned her master's degree in English Literature. A few years later in 2007, she had the opportunity to work at her Alma Mater as a professor of English Literature. She especially enjoyed the works of Edgar Alan Poe, and her specialty was Southern Literature. Sarah was known as a very dedicated teacher and cared deeply for her students, willing to work tirelessly for their success. She was a member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville and was loved by all who knew her. She will be truly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Bentley Porterfield; son, Jonathon Moersch Porterfield; mother, Dr. Barbara Moersch; grandmother, Marion C. Moersch; brothers, Joseph Fredrick Fuselli and his wife, Sarah Jeanette David of Mobile, Michael Peter Fuselli and his wife, Rachel Marie Ford of Fenton, MI, and Stephen Anthony Fuselli of Columbia, MO; cousins, Robert C. Calin, William A. Fielding, Joel T. Fielding, and Jessica Wiley; aunt, Jacqueline Fielding and her husband, Dr. William T. Fielding; and uncle, Fredrick Paul Moersch and his wife, Pamela.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Fredrick Fuselli, Michael Peter Fuselli, Stephen Anthony Fuselli, Robert Charles Calin, William Alan Fielding, Joel Thomas Fielding, and James Warren Porterfield. Honorary pallbearer will be Frank H. Mosely.
The family requests donations be made to Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 400 Chinabee Avenue, Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256-435-9271).
