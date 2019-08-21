Funeral service for Sarah Virginia Jennings, 95, of Anniston, will be 11 am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan with Rev. Don Sills officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 am - 11 am at the church. Mrs. Jennings passed away on Saturday at her residence. Survivors include her sons, Charles Jennings (Beverly) and John R. Jennings (Judy), grandchildren, Charles Jennings V, Wendy Simpson and Michelle Biggs, great- grandchildren, Sawyer Simpson, Sean Simpson, Savannah Simpson, Caroline Jennings and Natalie Jennings. Mrs. Jennings is preceded in death by her husband Charles Jennings III, father, John L. Hickman, mother, Alma Craig Hickman, two sisters and seven brothers. Mrs. Jennings was a native of Birmingham and a resident of Anniston. She was a member of Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alabama Baptist Children's Home c/o Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan, 851 Morton Road, Anniston, AL 36205. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 21, 2019