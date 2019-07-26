|
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
The funeral service for Mr. Scott Jackson Combs Jr., 88, of Anniston, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with the Bishop Leroy Austin officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens with a Masonic Service at the graveside, officiated by Ross Butler and John Smythe. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Scott passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at home with family. Scott was born December 30, 1930, in Narrow, Kentucky, and is the only living child of Scott Jackson Combs Sr. and Bertha Fentriss Combs. He worked as a welder for Architectural Ornamental Iron Workers Local #63 in Chicago, Illinois as a high-rise welder for almost 60 years. Scott had a small engine business, repairing lawnmowers from his home after retirement. Scott joined the Masons Lodge #600 in Fordville, Kentucky, on August 12, 1978. He was also a member of Elizabeth Spearman #81 in Anniston for 18 years. Surviving Scott are his loving wife of 19 years, Judy Lynn Combs; sons, Tommy David Combs of Coldwater, Larry Combs of Anniston, Michael William Combs and his wife, Eve, of Indiana, and David Ray Smith; daughter, Marilyn Smith-Hamilton of Anniston; grandchildren, Mark, Sam, Lewis, David, Emily, David Lamar, Harley, Johnathon, Nickkolas, and Alicia; and great grandchild, Daniela. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary Frances Craft Combs; his parents; and an infant sister, Leola Combs. Pallbearers will be members of Saint John's Lodge #900 of Anniston, Jason Kennedy, Eddie Edwards, Mike Riley, and Christopher Langan. Honorary pallbearers will be Elizabeth Spearman OES #81 of Anniston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 (americanstroke.org/donate). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256.231.2334
Published in The Anniston Star on July 26, 2019
