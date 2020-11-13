1/1
Scotty Joe Thornton
A funeral mass for Mr. Scotty Joe Thornton, 60 of Anniston, will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:30 am until the time of the mass at the church. A burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Thornton passed away on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sally Shelton Thornton; daughter, Katie Fortner (Jeremy); son, Wesley Thornton; grandchildren, Alyssa, Caleb, Benjamin, Dylan Fortner; brothers, Stacy Thornton (Linda) and Steve Thornton (Sharon), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Peggy Thornton, and a sister, Becky Marketta 'Skeeter' Thornton. Pallbearers will be Andrew Thornton, Anthony Thornton, Jeremy Fortner, Wesley Thornton, Clif Shelton and Matthew Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Pettit and Brent Suggs. Scotty was born in Florence, Alabama. At the age of 15, he started working the grocery store business. He spent over 30 years working for Barber Dairies. He enjoyed fishing, going four wheeling with his family and friends, and playing golf on the weekends. Scotty loved being outdoors and was an excellent woodworker. Scotty was a great provider to his family. He had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh. He never met a stranger and could carry on a conversation with anyone he met. Scotty was a loving, caring, and giving husband, father, and Poppy and will be deeply missed by all those that had the great pleasure of knowing him. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
