Seaborn Wayne Black, Sr., age 75 of Anniston, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held at Greenbrier Church of Christ on Sunday October 6, 2019, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. The Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm, with Rev. Jeremy Houck, and Bro. Sonny Black officiating. Mr. Black is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Mike) Koonce, Laura (Robert) Langley, Michelle Cosper, and chosen-daughter Kelly Sudspeth; brother, Larry "Sonny" Black; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Black; parents, E.S. and Ruby Black; son, Seaborn Wayne Black, Jr.; brothers, Jimmy Dale and Steve Michael Black; and sister, Juanita Spinks. Mr. Black was born in Gadsden, and a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School, but was a resident of Anniston for many years. He retired from Goodyear Topekia and Gadsden. He attended Greenbrier Church of Christ and New Haven Baptist churches.