Selita "Bee" Thompson, 68, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Tanner Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Upper Cane Creek Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Garner and Rev. Brent Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Upper Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Upper Cane Creek Methodist Church. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Husband - Larry Thompson, Edwardsville, AL Daughter - Gena(Cliff) Teague, Fruithurst, AL Grandchildren - Mekishia(Craig) Brooks Grandchildren - Geoffrey(Allison) Teague Grand Child - Bubby Hallman Grand Child - Detrice Stillwell Great Grandchildren - Alexia Teague, Kohlton Teague, Waylon Brooks, Kendrew Teague, & Tessa Muse. Pallbearers will be: Bobby Gay, Geoffrey Teague, Craig Brooks, Ronald Brown, Glen Thompson, and Cliff Teague. Selita was a native and lifelong resident of Cleburne County. She was the Drivers License Examiner in Cleburne County and surrounding counties for 23 years. Selita was a member of Edwardsville Baptist Church and loved playing the piano at Edwardsville Baptist Church and Camp Creek Baptist Church. She loved to sew and crochet. Selita was preceded in death by her grandparents, Colonel Manco and Ezzie Hughes, parents, Hubert and Helen Robinson, in-laws, Jim and Bernice Thompson, and grandson, Bradley Teague. The family request all visits and food be brought to Gena's House. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 15, 2020