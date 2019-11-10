Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Command Sergeant Major George L. Murray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CSM (R) George Murray of Fort Worth, TX, previously of Anniston, AL, died on October 23, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1919 in New Bedford, MA, to George and Mary (Kate) Murray. In 1936 he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and for three years labored on public works projects in New Hampshire and Colorado. He joined the United States Army in April 1939 and was assigned to Company A, 1st Separate Chemical Battalion, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii where he was serving as a corporal during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

In 1942 he returned to mainland United States to attend Officer Candidate School. In August 1944, as a second lieutenant, he joined C Company of the 86th Chemical Mortar Battalion in France where he served as a forward observer. His unit was attached to the 28th Infantry Division during fighting in the Hürtgen Forest in November 1944 and to the 2nd Infantry Division during fighting in the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944,. He remained with the 86th Chemical Mortar Battalion until the end of the war in Europe and his return to the United States.

In 1946, while stationed at Fort Campbell, KY, George met and married Theddie Ford. In 1949 George reverted back to the enlisted rank of Master Sergeant. George and Theddie traveled the world as he served in various assignments, including Deseret, UT, Fort Lewis, WA, and Fort Campbell, KY. He served as First Sergeant and instructor in the Chemical, Biological and Radiological School in Japan from November 1951 to July 1954. Afterwards, he returned to the US and served at Fort Dix, NJ. He was promoted to Sergeant Major in 1959 and served as Sergeant Major for the 100th Chemical Group and for the Chemical Corps Training Command at Fort McClellan, AL. From July 1960 to July 1964, George served at US Army Europe Headquarters Chemical Sections in Orléans, France and Heidelberg, Germany. He returned to Fort McClellan in August 1964 and again served as Sergeant Major of the 100th Chemical Group.

In January 1969 he was promoted to Command Sergeant Major of the US Army Chemical Corps School, which made him one of the first Sergeants Major to be promoted to the new rank of CSM. After his military retirement in 1969, CSM Murray was a Safety Supervisor with the FMC Corporation in Anniston, AL, retiring again in 1984.

CSM Murray was a veteran of both the Pacific and European Theaters of Operations during World II. He was a veteran of Pearl Harbor and the campaigns of Northern France, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland and Germany. His awards include the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Belgium Fourragere.

CSM Murray actively supported the Chemical Corps Museum and the Chemical Corps Regimental Association and served as the first Honorary Sergeant Major of the Regiment. CSM Murray is a member of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Hall of Fame.

CSM Murray was predeceased by his parents, sister, and four brothers as well as his beloved wife of 72 years, Theddie, who died on April 1, 2019, the day after his 100th birthday.

He is survived by his four daughters, Georgia (Bob) Putzer of Manassas, VA, Cathy (Frank) Friar of Fort Worth, TX, Mary (Ken) Tucker, of Livingston, AL, and Michéle (Jeff) Bowden of Ohatchee, AL. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

CSM Murray will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the .

