SFC George Thomas Redding
Funeral services for SFC George Thomas Redding (US Army, Ret.), 71, of Jacksonville, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center, in Jacksonville, with the Reverend Leroy Austin officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Alabama National Cemetery, in Montevallo.
SFC Redding passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Mary Redding; brothers, Danny Redding, Gene Redding and Mike Redding; and sisters, Sharon Redding and Libby Redding.
SFC Redding was a native of Ohio and a resident of Jacksonville since 1980. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army, and fought in Vietnam. He was retired Civil Service from Anniston Army Depot. George was a huge Ohio State fan, and loved being outdoors; but most of all he adored his grandkids.
Survivors include his loving wife of years 50, Barbara Redding; children, George Thomas "Tom" Redding Jr. and his wife, Perlita, and Jennifer Roszell and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Hailey Roszell, Lilly Roszell and Christopher Roszell; brother, Raymond Redding and his wife, Marta; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
256-435-7042

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
